Young Henrys have added Hazy Pale Ale to their core range. The Sydney brewers announced Hazy Pale Ale with a colourful ad featuring YouTuber Nat’s What I Reckon, DJ and MTV host Flex Mami, Shane Parsons and Lachlan Ewbank of DZ Deathrays, and more.

In a statement, Nat’s What I Reckon – whose YouTube channel has attracted upwards of 25 million views – expressed his enthusiasm for Young Henrys’ new arrival. “I mean come on mate, this beer is fuckin awesome and so are the legends at Young Henrys,” Nat said. “Hell yeah I’m stoked to be a part of this launch!”

Watch the launch ad for Young Henrys’ Hazy Pale Ale

The ad features cameos from drag queen Jackie Daniels and pro skater and TikTok sensation Aimee Massie, who counts Young Henrys as a sponsor.

As for the beer, Hazy Pale Ale is a 5.2% hazy golden pale ale made with fragrant hops, which generate notes of tropical stone fruit and hints of citrus. “Hazy beers are notoriously tricky to make, but we feel like we’ve really nailed the ones we’ve done, so thought it was time to make one that was a dedicated part of our core range,” said Young Henrys’ head brewer Jesse Searls.

Hazy Pale Ale joins the Newtowner Australian pale ale, Natural Lager, Stayer mid-strength lager, Cloudy Cider, IPA and Motorcycle Oil hoppy porter in Young Henrys’ core range. Hazy Pale Ale is available in 4-packs and 16-packs at Dan Murphys, BWS and via the Young Henrys website. It’s also available in select pubs in New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria. More info here.

