Body Type will headline a Sydney Fringe Festival instalment of Young Henrys’ ongoing Best Served Loud gig series. The gig is happening on Saturday, 10th September at Marrickville Metro in Sydney’s inner west, just a short walk from Young Henrys’ Newtown HQ.

Body Type are joined on the lineup by Thunder Fox, Baby Beef (and the Next of Kin) and Lady King. Young Henrys’ Best Served Loud gigs are always free entry and this one comes with the twin novelties of being held outdoors and in the late afternoon. The brewers are installing a pop-up bar for the occasion.

Body Type – ‘Buoyancy’

Body Type released their debut album, Everything is Dangerous But Nothing’s Surprising, in May 2022 via Poison City Records. The record includes the singles ‘Buoyancy’, ‘The Charm’ and ‘A Line’. The album was recently named an official nominee for the Australian Music Prize.

Sydney outfit Thunder Fox released the single ‘Hard Times’ in July 2022, a dance-oriented track co-written by fellow Sydneysider Beso Palma. Synth pop duo Baby Beef released ‘Love 2 the Frontline’ in June, while Lady King has a brand new single called ‘Play It’.

Saturday, 10th September – Marrickville Metro, Marrickville. 4pm-8pm. Free entry. More information here.

