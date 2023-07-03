Emma Donovan And Kee’ahn Join Forces On New Single ‘Take No More’

Emma Donovan and Kee’ahn have teamed up for a collaborative single called ‘Take No More’, the first single taken from the upcoming Singing Our Futures compilation EP which will be released later this year. The two artists worked together as part of the Singing Our Futures songwriting program, an initiative from the Archie Roach Foundation.

As Kee’ahn tells it, the song came to life around Invasion Day. “Both of us were feeling a lot of emotions that come with the date and feeling inspired by grassroots mob who organise to educate and liberate our peoples,” Kee’ahn says. “We spoke about how our leaders across generations stand strong and staunch against ongoing challenges, the act of carrying the torch forward passed down from your elders so our future generations can do the same or ideally won’t have to at all.”

Emma Donovan & Kee’ahn: ‘Take No More’

“We spoke about solidarity and how liberation is a joint fight with many hands needed,” they continue. “It also feels like this song has grown over the year, during which time beautiful Black leaders and changemakers have passed on into dreaming – this song feels dedicated to them. To Uncle Archie Roach and Aunty Ruby Hunter and to Uncle Jack Charles. They inspire me/us to sing our truth for our past, present and futures.”

Donovan and Kee’ahn will launch the single at the Corner Hotel in Richmond on Thursday, 13th July, and there’ll be another Singing Our Futures show at the Brunswick Ballroom on Sunday, 30th July. See tickets details below.

Kee’ahn recently returned with their new single ‘Sunsets’, which was produced by Alice Ivy.

Singing Our Futures Upcoming Shows

Thursday, 13th July – Corner Hotel, Richmond

Tickets

Sunday, 30th July – Brunswick Ballroom

Tickets TBC

