Enter Shikari Share Video For Wargasm Collab, ‘The Void Stares Back’

British rock outfit Enter Shikari have shared the music video for their recent single, the Wargasm collaboration ‘The Void Stares Back’. Originally released earlier this month, the track sees the group pairing with London duo Wargasm to craft a track that leans heavily on elements of electronic rock, combining their traditional sounds with forceful lyricism.

Speaking of the track upon its release, Enter Shikari frontman Rou Reynolds explained that the track was something of a social commentary. “[It’s] about the forward march of social progress, and how, often, those with a more conventional archaic outlook on sexuality, gender, social design, economics etc, see those with differing ideas like bewildering, depraved creatures from another dimension,” he stated.

Enter Shikari – ‘The Void Stares Back (feat. Wargasm)’

Now, the group have shared the official video for the track utilising the talents of director Elliot Gonzo to craft a surrrealist, glitch-laden visual. Pairing performance footage of both bands along with heavy digital effects, the result is a clip that both mesmerising, and often hard to watch.

Enter Shikari will also be returning to Australia in November for a national tour. Their first visit to the country since the 2019 Good Things festival, the band will be accompanied by Creeper and Windwaker as they perform four dates throughout Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, and Adelaide.

Enter Shikari Australian Tour 2022

With special guests Creeper and Windwaker

Friday, 11th November – Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, 12th November – Roundhouse, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, 13th November – Eaton’s Hill Hotel, Brisbane, QLD

Tuesday, 15th November – The Gov, Adelaide, SA

Tickets on sale now.

