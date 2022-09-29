Eric Idle To Appear At Just For Laughs Sydney This December

Veteran English comic Eric Idle will be heading to Australia later this year, making a one-off appearance at Just For Laughs Sydney in December. Dubbed ‘SAY NO MORE! In Conversation with Eric Idle’, the event will see the acclaimed Monty Python star appearing alongside a “surprise host” at the State Theatre on Thursday, 1st December.

Having made his name as part of the Monty Python troupe in the late 1960s alongside John Cleese, Graham Chapman, Michael Palin, Terry Jones and Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle is one of the most acclaimed and recognisable comedians of the last century. In addition to his work as a comedian, Idle has worked as an actor, a musician, and a writer.

“I am thrilled to be coming to Just for Laughs in Sydney,” Idle said in a statement. “I love Sydney, I married an Australian, I have many friends in Australia and I have been visiting since 1976.”

Idle’s in conversation appearance is part of Just For Laughs Sydney’s tenth anniversary celebrations. The festival program also includes a number of new events, including the First Nations Funnies program, the Just For Laughs Musical Comedy Gala, and the Alternative Show, which is described as “a night of weird and whacky humour”.

In terms of big hitters, the lineup includes Alan Carr, Sandi Toksvig, Nish Kumar, Aunty Donna, Wil Anderson, Rockwiz Live! and plenty more. Just For Laughs Sydney runs from 28th November until 4th December, with full lineup details available via the festival’s official website.

SAY NO MORE! In Conversation with Eric Idle

Thursday, 1st December – State Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Tickets on sale now.

