Eric Prydz Announces Third and Final Melbourne ‘HOLO’ Show

Swedish electronic DJ and producer Eric Prydz has expanded his forthcoming run of dates in Melbourne with a third and final arena show. The newly announced stop of his HOLO triple-header in the Victorian capital will go down on Sunday, 10th December at Rod Laver Arena.

This fresh show, running as part of Victoria’s ALWAYS LIVE 2023 program, was added to the itinerary after Prydz’s previously announced two arena shows at the same ginormous 15,000-cap venue sold out.

It’s little wonder so many fans are flocking to experience Prydz’s HOLO show. The internationally acclaimed, multi-dimensional set has been widely regarded as one of the best Coachella closing sets of all time, and this will mark its first ever sojourn to the southern hemisphere.

As for ALWAYS LIVE, the 17-day state-wide celebration of contemporary live music will also see performances from the likes of pop megastar Christina Aguilera, UK disco act Jessie Ware, drag superstar Trixie Mattel, alt-pop performer Caroline Polachek and elusive British singer Jai Paul, plus locals like Amyl and the Sniffers, Peter Garrett & The Alter Egos, Amy Shark, Alex Lahey, Tones and I, The Chats, Angie McMahon, A.B. Original and loads more.

You can suss more info on that here, or check out Eric Prydz’s full list of shows for Victoria’s ALWAYS LIVE 2023 down below.

Friday, 8th December – ​Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC – ​SOLD OUT

Saturday, 9th December – ​Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC – ​SOLD OUT

Sunday, 10th December – ​Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC ​18+ – NEW SHOW (Tickets on sale now here)

