Ethel Cain Collapses at Sydney Opera House Concert, Performs Show the Following Night

Ethel Cain collapsed during her show at the Sydney Opera House on Saturday night (June 3) as part of this year’s Vivid Live festival. The American singer-songwriter, who is in the country for her debut Australian tour, had performed at the venue the previous evening without issue. On Saturday night, Cain – also known as Hayden Silas Anhedönia – was performing the third song of her set, ‘A House in Nebraska’, when she fell backwards.

The show was paused while venue staff investigated the situation, and it was later cancelled. Fans expressed concern on social media, with one person who was present reporting that the singer appeared to hit her head hard on the ground as she fainted.

Ethel Cain: “All This Touring and Traveling Has Finally Caught Up With Me”

On Sunday, Cain shared an update via her Instagram story. “Sorry I wasn’t able to finish the show last night but all this touring and traveling has finally caught up with me,” she wrote. “I am feeling better today though and am excited for the show tonight.” Cain performed at the Opera House again last night, playing a six-song set and sitting on a chair for the majority of the show.

Ethel Cain’s Australian tour will continue tomorrow night (June 6) with the first of two shows at QPAC in Brisbane. She’ll perform a pair of headline shows at the Forum in Melbourne on Friday and Saturday (June 9 and 10) as part of RISING Festival before finishing the tour on Sunday (June 11) in Hobart as part of Dark Mofo. All shows are sold out.

Cain’s debut album, Preacher’s Daughter, was released last year. She has been touring heavily in support of the record since it arrived.

