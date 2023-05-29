Madlib Replaces Flying Lotus on Sydney’s Vivid Live and Melbourne’s RISING Festival Lineups

Flying Lotus – who was scheduled to perform as part of Sydney’s Vivid Live as well as RISING Festival in Melbourne – has cancelled his planned Australian tour. A statement from Astral People, who were hosting FlyLo’s Vivid Live appearance, cited “scheduling issues beyond our control.”

FlyLo was set to perform as part of Astral People’s Vivid Party at Carriageworks on Saturday, 10th June, before playing the Forum in Melbourne on Saturday, 17th June. Replacing him on the program for both festivals will be Madlib. The American producer and rapper will perform a DJ set at the Astral People party in Sydney, and headline a closing night party for RISING at the Forum.

Madvillain – ‘All Caps’

Madlib’s Australian shows next month will mark his return to the country after more than a decade, having last performed here in 2012. Since then, he’s released collaborative albums with Freddie Gibbs (2019’s Bandana), Oh No (2020’s The Professionals), Talib Kweli (this year’s Liberation 2) and more. In 2021, he released Sound Ancestors, a collaboration with Four Tet.

This year’s edition of Vivid Live kicked off last Friday, 26th May and runs until Saturday, 17th June. RISING, which returns for its second year after debuting in 2022, begins Wednesday, 7th June and wraps up Sunday, 18th June.

Both festivals share numerous acts on their respective programs, such as Weyes Blood, Ethel Cain, Thundercat and Iceage. Vivid Live’s bill also includes the likes of Sleaford Mods, Molchat Doma, Hiatus Kaiyote, HTRK, Jen Cloher and Low Life, while the RISING program boasts appearances from RVG, Cornelius, Loraine James and Paul Kelly.

Madlib 2023 Australian DJ Shows

Saturday, 10th June – Astral People Vivid Party, Carriageworks, Sydney (with Liv.e, Bok Bok and Girl Unit, Skeleten, Close Counters, Elle Shimada and more)

Saturday, 17th June – RISING Festival Closing Party, The Forum, Melbourne

