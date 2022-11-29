Everclear Announce 30th Anniversary Australian Tour

Everclear are bringing their 30th anniversary tour to Australia, on what’s shaping up to be their most extensive tour here yet.

The 17 date run will see Everclear traverse the East Coast first, starting in Queensland, before move down through NSW, Victoria and South Australia; winding up in Western Australia at the end of February.

Everclear – ‘Year Of The Tiger’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The alt-rock legends have already been celebrating their 30th anniversary throughout North America; the set lists have been pulling from right throughout their 11 album strong catalogue. For fans in Australia, this should be exciting news; Everclear promising that these performances have revitalised some of these songs, making them more fun to play.

“After spending the better part of 2022 celebrating our 30th anniversary as a band, releasing our remastered debut album World of Noise on digital platforms for the first time ever, and recently releasing our new single ‘Year of the Tiger’, we are so excited to be coming back to our home away from home with the largest and most inclusive Australian tour we have ever done,” said frontman Art Alexakis.

“By mixing it up and digging into the catalogue, it still makes it fun and relevant for us, and I think for the fans as well. It’s still important to play the hits, but by playing those other songs as well, it makes it all seem more vibrant and real.”

Tickets for the upcoming Everclear tour dates are on sale through Oztix from Wednesday 30th November.

Everclear 30th Anniversary Australian Tour 2023