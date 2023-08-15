Fall Out Boy and Limp Bizkit to Headline Good Things 2023

Good Things has come good on its promise and dropped its 2023 lineup. The three-city festival will return over the first weekend of December, with Fall Out Boy and Limp Bizkit headlining alongside swathes of international and local acts, including the previously-teased PVRIS.

Akron art-punks Devo will be at Good Things as part of their Farewell Tour, while Slipknot’s Corey Taylor will perform songs from his solo catalogue. The lineup also includes emo survivors Taking Back Sunday, Australian pop punk iconoclasts Frenzal Rhomb, Polish metal act Behemoth, Californian skate punks Pennywise and plenty more.

Devo – ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’

Plenty of contemporary local acts will be part of the travelling festival, including Slowly Slowly, Luca Brasi, Make Them Suffer and Stand Atlantic, along with a decent number of nostalgia picks, including Spiderbait, Jebediah, Eskimo Joe, Boom Crash Opera and more.

The fun begins in Melbourne on Friday, 1st December before heading to Sydney on Saturday, 2nd December and Brisbane on Sunday, 3rd December. Details below.

Dates & Venues

Friday, 1st December – Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne, VIC (Lic/AA)

Saturday, 2nd December – Centennial Parklands, Sydney, NSW (18+)

Sunday, 3rd December – Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane, QLD (Lic/AA)

Pre-sale tickets on sale Tuesday, 22nd August at 10am – sign up here. General tickets on sale Thursday, 24th August at 10am here

