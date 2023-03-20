Fall Out Boy to Launch ‘So Much (For) Stardust’ Pop-Up Shop in Melbourne

Fall Out Boy will open a pop-up shop in Melbourne this Sunday, 26th March following the release of their new album So Much (For) Stardust. The album is set to arrive on Friday, 24th March.

The pop-up store will take over Oshi Gallery in Collingwood from 12pm to 5pm on Sunday, and offer exclusive merch, music, and other Fall Out Boy paraphernalia. There’s no requirement to register, but you can see more details via the event page.

Fall Out Boy: ‘Love From The Other Side’

So Much (For) Stardust marks the Illinois band’s eighth studio release, following 2018’s Mania. It was the longest break between Fall Out Boy albums since their inception, and in a recent interview bassist Pete Wentz revealed he wasn’t sure he even wanted to continue playing after the last album.

“I wasn’t sure I wanted to keep doing this,” said Wentz. “I became a pandemic baby, I was so nervous about leaving the house. When you’re with your family, you become a wolfpack. If I was going to leave my family and my house, it had to be for an important reason.”

Eventually, frontman Patrick Stump convinced Wentz to come back into the fold, and the band engaged producer Neal Avron to work on So Much (For) Stardust. Avron last worked with Fall Out Boy on 2008’s Folie à Deux, and Stump has flagged the new album is very much a return to the band’s old sound.

Fall Out Boy So Much (For) Stardust Pop-Up Shop

12pm to 5pm, Sunday, 26th March – Oshi Gallery, Collingwood VIC

The event is free, and more details can be found on the event page.

