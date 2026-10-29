FANGZ Announce Split, Release Final Single ‘VOID’ & Farewell Australian Tour

After seven years of riffs, rowdiness and some truly questionable egg-related achievements, FANGZ are calling it a day.

The Sydney punk rock troublemakers have announced they’re heading into an indefinite hiatus, marking the end of an era with a final single, VOID, and four farewell shows across Australia’s east coast this December.

FANGZ – ‘VOID’

The aptly titled VOID serves as one last blast of the band’s signature chaos, delivering a potent mix of thrashy riffs, frenetic drums, angst-fuelled vocals and a soaring melodic chorus.

Produced by Daniel Antix (Stand Atlantic, RedHook, Pist Idiots) and mixed by Tim Maxwell (TOWNS, LOSER), the track finds the band reflecting on uncomfortable truths, personal accountability and the difficult process of recognising when it’s time to move on.

“‘VOID’ explores the lies we tell ourselves to avoid confronting uncomfortable truths,” explains bassist Jameel Majam.

“It’s about creating your own version of reality, convincing yourself you’re doing the right thing while ignoring the impact your actions have on those around you.”

And while the song wasn’t necessarily written as a farewell anthem, its themes have taken on a particularly poignant meaning in light of the band’s decision to step away.

“At its core, the song explores the disconnect between words and actions, and the difficulty of admitting when something you once cared deeply about no longer feels the same,” Majam continues.

“As we prepare to enter an indefinite hiatus, the song takes on a fitting new meaning, reflecting themes of honesty, self-awareness and knowing when it’s time to move on.”

Formed in 2019, FANGZ have spent the past seven years carving out a reputation as one of Australia’s most entertainingly unhinged punk rock exports.

Along the way, they’ve released three EPs, a string of singles and their debut full-length album Shui, which arrived in 2025 and debuted at number one on the ARIA Australian Albums Chart and number eight on the overall ARIA Albums Chart.

They’ve also earned support from triple j and a stack of international music publications, while sharing stages with punk and hardcore heavyweights including Pennywise, FIDLAR, The Bronx, Cancer Bats, Comeback Kid and He Is Legend.

But the band’s legacy extends well beyond their recorded output.

Over the years, FANGZ have pulled off an entire east coast tour in just 24 hours, launched their own hot sauce (Fang Us Some Sauce) and created their own mini-festival, FANGZstock.

And then there’s the small matter of band member Cottreau holding a Guinness World Record for consuming 143 hard-boiled eggs in three minutes and ten seconds.

Because apparently simply being in a punk band wasn’t nuts enough.

Now, FANGZ are preparing to bring the curtain down with one final run of live shows.

Their VOID Final Tour will kick off at Melbourne’s Bergy Bandroom on Friday, 11th December, before heading to Sydney’s Waywards on Saturday, 12th December.

The following weekend will see the band unleash their final performances at Brisbane’s Black Bear Lodge on Friday, 18th December and Newcastle’s Stag & Hunter on Saturday, 19th December.

With seven years of sweat-soaked shows, ridiculous stunts and ferocious punk rock behind them, it’s shaping up to be one hell of a farewell.

You can stream VOID up above, with tickets for the final tour also on sale.

Check out the dates below.

FANGZ – ‘VOID’ Final Australian Tour 2026

Friday, 11th December – Bergy Bandroom, Melbourne VIC

– Bergy Bandroom, Melbourne VIC Saturday, 12th December – Waywards, Sydney NSW

– Waywards, Sydney NSW Friday, 18th December – Black Bear Lodge, Brisbane QLD

– Black Bear Lodge, Brisbane QLD Saturday, 19th December – Stag & Hunter, Newcastle NSW

Tickets on sale now via FANGZ’s official website.

Further Reading

FANGZ Just Turned One Of Their Biggest Punk Anthems Into An Emotional Acoustic Gut Punch

LISTEN: Sydney Punk Maniacs FANGZ Unleash “Unhinged” Debut Album, ‘Shui’

Sydney Punks FANGZ Launch Their Own Talk Show, Proceed To Take The Full Piss Out Of Talk Shows