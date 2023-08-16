Field Day 2024 Lineup: RÜFÜS DU SOL, Central Cee + More

Field Day has just hit us with the full lineup for its 2024 New Years Day romp. Taking over The Domain in Sydney on Monday, 1st January, 2023, the long-running music festival has bagged a bunch of big names for this summer’s big NYD blowout.

Topping the bill are Australian dance music royalty RÜFÜS DU SOL, London rapper Central Cee and The XX singer Romy in solo mode, all of whom have also just been freshly announced on the lineup for Victoria’s own New Year’s Eve straddling fest, Beyond The Valley.

Field Day 2024 Lineup

Other international highlights include British acts Sub Focus and Ross From Friends (DJ set), plus Germany’s Claptone, US rapper Destroy Lonely and Sweden’s BDSM-pop phenomenon, COBRAH.

There’s also a strong local contingent of acts who’ll be keeping the New Year’s festivities rolling in Sydney for the 22nd instalment of Field Day, including Genesis Owusu, G-Flip, JessB, LUUDE, Kinder and loads more.

Tickets to the 2024 edition of Field Day are on sale from 12pm AEST on Thursday, 24th August, with a pre-sale beginning Monday, 21st August at 1pm AEST.

For now, you can peep the full lineup and ticketing deets down below.

Field Day 2023

RÜFÜS DU SOL

Central Cee

Cassian

Claptone

COBRAH

Conducta

Destroy Lonely

G Flip

Genesis Owusu

ISOXO

Knock 2

LOGIC1000

LUUDE

Mall Grab

Notion

Riton

Romy

Ross From Friends (DJ Set)

Sub Focus (DJ Set and ID)

dameeeela

Fukhed

J-MILLA

JessB

Kinder

Mell Hall

Swim

Willo

triple j Unearthed winner + more

Monday, 1st January, 2024 – The Domain, Sydney, NSW

Sign up for pre-sale now – pre-sale begins 1pm AEST Monday, 21st August

Tickets on sale from 12pm AEST on Thursday, 24th August

