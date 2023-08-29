Subsonic Music Festival Announces 2023 Lineup: Crooked Colours, BARKAA, Youngr + More

After four years on hiatus due to bushfires and then COVID-19, Subsonic Music Festival has announced its return later this year. The festival will head back to NSW’s Riverwood Downs on the Karuah River from Friday, 8th to Sunday, 10th December.

The bulk of the lineup has just been announced, with Perth crew Crooked Colours, Malyangapa/Barkindji rapper BARKAA, alt-dance outfit Haiku Hands, New Zealand’s JessB, and UK act Youngr leading the bill. Plenty of local veterans will be in attendance, including Tijuana Cartel, Tetrameth, and True Vibenation.

Crooked Colours: ‘Flow’

Dozens of DJs will be making the trip, including Sydney selectors Andy Garvey and Robbie Lowe, Berlin’s Eric Cloutier, Barney Kato, Lunar Disco, and more. See the full lineup and ticketing details below. Organisers have flagged that more acts will be added to the bill.

“Riverwood Downs holds a special place in our hearts, where both our team and our community have formed countless epic memories,” festival director Scott Commens said in a press release. “As Subsonic’s home for 15 years, we can’t wait to return and share the experience with friends both old and new.”

Subsonic Music Festival 2023 Lineup

Crooked Colours

BARKAA

Youngr

Haiku Hands

Jess B

Andy Garvey

Digital

Dr Dubplate

Eric Cloutier

Grouch

Kate Miller

Litmus

Lunar Disco

Marlie

Quest

Sub Tribe

Tetrameth

The Regime

Tijuana Cartel

True Vibenation

Walrus

AirMax 97

Bare Necessities

Barney Kato

Bumble

Butane

Chris Munky

Cousin

D Sens

DJ Scorpion

Doppel

Eegor

Flexy Ferg

Fukhed

Gambirra Mob

Jesse Kuch

John Baptiste

JPS

Kerry Wallace

Klue

Kobi Toledano

Megapixel

Mincy

Mista Savona

Moodswing & Chevybass

Ozzy

Parker

P Smurf

Robbie Lowe

Thankyou City

Tom Baker

Triforce

Uone

Vorpal

Wilma

Zigmon

Dates & Venue

Friday, 8th to Sunday, 10th December – Riverwood Downs, NSW

