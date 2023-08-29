Subsonic Music Festival Announces 2023 Lineup: Crooked Colours, BARKAA, Youngr + More

After four years on hiatus due to bushfires and then COVID-19, Subsonic Music Festival has announced its return later this year. The festival will head back to NSW’s Riverwood Downs on the Karuah River from Friday, 8th to Sunday, 10th December.
The bulk of the lineup has just been announced, with Perth crew Crooked Colours, Malyangapa/Barkindji rapper BARKAA, alt-dance outfit Haiku Hands, New Zealand’s JessB, and UK act Youngr leading the bill. Plenty of local veterans will be in attendance, including Tijuana Cartel, Tetrameth, and True Vibenation.
Crooked Colours: ‘Flow’
Dozens of DJs will be making the trip, including Sydney selectors Andy Garvey and Robbie Lowe, Berlin’s Eric Cloutier, Barney Kato, Lunar Disco, and more. See the full lineup and ticketing details below. Organisers have flagged that more acts will be added to the bill.
“Riverwood Downs holds a special place in our hearts, where both our team and our community have formed countless epic memories,” festival director Scott Commens said in a press release. “As Subsonic’s home for 15 years, we can’t wait to return and share the experience with friends both old and new.”
Subsonic Music Festival 2023 Lineup
- Crooked Colours
- BARKAA
- Youngr
- Haiku Hands
- Jess B
- Andy Garvey
- Digital
- Dr Dubplate
- Eric Cloutier
- Grouch
- Kate Miller
- Litmus
- Lunar Disco
- Marlie
- Quest
- Sub Tribe
- Tetrameth
- The Regime
- Tijuana Cartel
- True Vibenation
- Walrus
- AirMax 97
- Bare Necessities
- Barney Kato
- Bumble
- Butane
- Chris Munky
- Cousin
- D Sens
- DJ Scorpion
- Doppel
- Eegor
- Flexy Ferg
- Fukhed
- Gambirra Mob
- Jesse Kuch
- John Baptiste
- JPS
- Kerry Wallace
- Klue
- Kobi Toledano
- Megapixel
- Mincy
- Mista Savona
- Moodswing & Chevybass
- Ozzy
- Parker
- P Smurf
- Robbie Lowe
- Thankyou City
- Tom Baker
- Triforce
- Uone
- Vorpal
- Wilma
- Zigmon
Dates & Venue
- Friday, 8th to Sunday, 10th December – Riverwood Downs, NSW
Further Reading
Four Tet, Jyoty & More Announced For Astral People’s Newly Revived ‘Summer Dance’ Series
Wildlands Festival 2023/2024 Lineup: RÜFÜS DU SOL, A$AP Ferg + MORE
Meredith Music Festival 2023: Caroline Polachek, Alex G, Kraftwerk + More