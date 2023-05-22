Fletcher Announces 2023 Tour of Australia and New Zealand

Fletcher has announced she’ll be heading around Australia and New Zealand on tour later this year. The singer will land in Auckland on Wednesday, 2nd November, before hitting Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and then finishing up in Perth on Saturday, 9th December.

The tour is in support of her 2022 debut album, Girl Of My Dreams, which was spearheaded by singles like ‘Becky’s So Hot’, ‘Sting’ and ‘Better Version’. Have a listen to ‘Becky’s So Hot’ below.

Fletcher: ‘Becky’s So Hot’

The single went hugely viral on TikTok – spurred on by some influencer drama – and Girl Of My Dreams ended up at the pointy end of the Billboard charts. Across its 13 tracks, Fletcher – born Cari Fletcer – digs into the emotional turmoil following a breakup a few years ago.

“My album picks up where I left off emotionally with my EP [The S(ex) Tapes], both thematically and sonically,” Fletcher told Clash Magazine. “It walks us through the journey of the last two years of my life. It’s a time capsule of my growth.”

“I have never been one to edit my narrative or shy away from all the complexities and the difficult feelings, the feelings that usually people want to hide in a closet or be like, are you sure you want to say that? Those are the exact ones that I’m like, let’s talk about them,” Fletcher continued.

The singer was only in the country very recently, having done a run of shows in August 2022.

Fletcher Girl Of My Dreams Tour 2023

Wednesday, 2nd November – Auckland Town Hall, Auckland

Saturday, 2nd December – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Monday, 4th December – Forum, Melbourne

Thursday, 7th December – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Saturday, 9th December – Metro City, Perth

Tickets on sale 1pm, Friday, 26th May via Live Nation. A pre-sale will happen from Thursday. 25th May at 12pm.

Further Reading

Canadian Pop Band Valley to Tour Australia in 2023

Liturgy Announce Debut Australian Tour

NIKI Announces Australian Live Shows as Part of ‘Nicole’ World Tour