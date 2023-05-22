Canadian Pop Band Valley to Tour Australia in 2023

Valley have announced their debut headline tour of Australia. The Canadian pop band will play a trio of east coast dates in August, bringing songs from forthcoming album Lost in Translation and 2019 debut Maybe.

The tour will kick off at the Triffid in Brisbane on Tuesday, 15th August, before a show at Sydney’s Factory Theatre on Thursday, 17th August. The three-date tour will conclude the following evening at Max Watt’s in Melbourne. Tickets are on sale this Friday, 26th May. There’s a Frontier Touring pre-sale that runs from this Wednesday, 24th May.

Valley – ‘Throwback Tears’

“We are so excited to play Australia because it feels like such a far away land to us,” the band said in a statement. “We’ve been practicing saying our ‘nourahs’ and buying the highest SPF we can possibly find. We’re coming for ya AUS!!”

Lost in Translation, the band’s second full-length album, will arrive on Friday, 23rd June via Universal Music. It’s been previewed with three singles: ‘Throwback Tears’ in January, ‘Good, but not together’ in March and ‘Break for You’ last month.

Since debut album Maybe was released in 2019, the band have also released a handful of EPs, including 2020’s sucks to see you doing better and 2021’s Last Birthday, which featured the viral hit ‘Like 1999’.

Valley 2023 Australian Tour

Tuesday, 15th August – The Triffid, Brisbane

Thursday, 17th August – Factory Theatre, Sydney

Friday, 18th August – Max Watt’s, Melbourne

Tickets on sale Friday, 26th May

