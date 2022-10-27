Florence + The Machine Is Playing Brisbane’s A Day On The Green 2023

Florence + The Machine have expanded their 2023 Australian tour with a slot on A Day On The Green in Queendland’s Mount Cotton.

The avante-pop queen will grace the lineup of the music and vino festival’s Sirromet Wines leg on Saturday, 18th March 2023, alongside the likes of King Princess, Last Dinosaurs and Hatchie.

WATCH: Florence + The Machine – Free

The date will be in addition to Florence Welch and co’s previously announced Australian arena tour next March, which will see them perform shows in Perth, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, where they’ll also be joined by New York singer-songwriter King Princess, as well as a slot at the WOMADelaide festival.

The tour will celebrate Florence + The Machine’s recently-released fifth studio album Dance Fever. The follow-up to 2018’s High as Hope was largely co-written and produced with Jack Antonoff, with additional contributions from Glass Animals frontman Dave Bayley and Kid Harpoon.

Welch described the record as a “fairytale in 14 songs”.

Tickets for the artist’s A Day On The Green show will go on sale go on-sale from 2pm local time on Thursday, 3rd November, with a special pre-sale for A Day On The Green members kicking off from 12pm on Monday, 31st October.

You can view their other tour dates here.

A Day On The Green Lineup

Florence + The Machine

King Princess

Last Dinosaurs

Hatchie

Saturday, 18th March 2023 – Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton, QLD