Foo Fighters Rumoured to be Making Surprise Appearance at Glastonbury 2023

Glastonbury Festival will return to Worthy Farm in the UK county of Somerset this June. The lineup is typically star-stuffed, including headliners Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses and Elton John, who’ll close proceedings on the Pyramid Stage on Friday, 23rd, Saturday, 24th and Sunday, 25th June respectively.

The lineup also features marquee acts like Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Lana Del Rey, Queens of the Stone Age, Lewis Capaldi and more. An unknown act called The Churnups will precede Royal Blood and Arctic Monkeys on the Pyramid Stage on Friday night, and it’s speculated this is a pseudonym for the Foo Fighters.

Are Foo Fighters posing as the Churnups?

Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl posted a thank you note to the band’s fans after their recent North American tour dates and appearances at Germany’s Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals. “Now that we’re returned from our first run of shows, I felt compelled to reach out and thank you all for being there for us,” wrote Grohl via Twitter.

He went on to thanks the band’s loyal audience for their “singing”, “screaming”, “tears” and “joy”. The most salient section of the note, however, appears towards the end. “It feels good to see you, churning-up these emotions together,” Grohl wrote.

This reference to “churning up” did not elude the operators of the Glastonbury news and rumours Twitter account, Glasto Fest Feed, who tweeted, “Foo Fighters have just poured a gallon of rumour-fuel on the already very strong speculations of them being the mysterious ‘Churnups’ band billed for this year’s Glastonbury Festival.”

Foo Fighters have a trio of US shows booked the week prior to Glastonbury, but there’s a convenient hole in their schedule on the days surrounding Friday, 23rd June, making us think this is an open and shut case.

Plenty of acts have played surprise sets at Glastonbury in the past. The Killers and Elbow performed at Glastonbury 2017 in time slots listed as TBA in the official program, and The Kooks were similarly disguised ahead of their John Peel Stage performance in 2014. There are a number of TBAs on this year’s program, too, suggesting Foo Fighters won’t be the only surprise performers.

Foo Fighters released their eleventh album, But Here We Are, on Friday, 2nd June. The band, featuring new drummer Josh Freese, announced a run of Australian stadium shows for November and December 2023. Find more info here.

Further Reading

Foo Fighters Announce 2023 Australian Stadium Tour

Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan All But Confirms Band As Glastonbury Headliners

Kendrick Lamar Chants “Godspeed For Women’s Rights” During Powerful Glastonbury Set