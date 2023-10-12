Extra Tickets to be Released for Foo Fighters’ 2023 Australian Tour

Frontier Touring have announced that new tickets will go on sale for Foo Fighters‘ upcoming stadium tour. Dave Grohl and co. will be in Australia from late November until mid-December, before returning to the region for a few Aotearoa shows in the second half of January.

Frontier have indicated that new tickets – including those in “sight restricted” areas – will become available for the band’s shows in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. The new ticket release is a consequence of “updated production information,” said Frontier. The tickets will be available from 3:00 PM AEDT on Friday, 13th October via the Frontier website.

Foo Fighters – ‘The Teacher’

Foo Fighters will begin their 2023 Australian tour at Perth’s HBF Park on Wednesday, 29th November, with support from The Chats and Teenage Joans. They’ll be at Coopers Stadium in Adelaide on Saturday, 2nd December, supported by Body Type and The Chats.

There are two shows at Melbourne’s AAMI Park, on Monday, 4th and Wednesday, 6th December – Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers and the UK’s Hot Milk will support on the 4th, while The Chats and Teenage Joans will support on the 6th. The Chats and Hot Milk will cover support duties for the tour’s final two shows, at Accord Stadium in Sydney on Saturday, 9th December and Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on Tuesday, 12th December.

In other Foo Fighters news, the band were joined by Shania Twain at the recent Austin City Limits festival for a rendition of ‘Best of You’. Watch the performance here.

Foo Fighters 2023 Australian Tour

Wednesday, 29th November – HBF Park, Perth WA

Saturday, 2nd December – Coopers Stadium, Adelaide SA

Monday, 4th December – AAMI Park, Melbourne VIC

Wednesday, 6th December – AAMI Park, Melbourne VIC (NEW SHOW)

Saturday, 9th December – Accor Stadium, Sydney NSW

Tuesday, 12th December – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane QLD

New tickets on sale at 3:00 PM AEDT on Friday, 13th October via the Frontier website

