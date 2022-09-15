Fred Again… Announces Final Instalment Of ‘Actual Life’ Trilogy

British producer and artist Fred again… has announced the release of his new record, Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022).

The album is the third instalment in his Actual Life trilogy – a set of records that has seen Fred again… collaborate with a whole series of respected guest vocalists across 2020 and 2021. To kick off the Actual Life 3 era, Fred again… has released a new track from the record in ‘Danielle (smile on my face)’, which features 070 Shake.

Fred again… to release Actual Life 3 album

The new single from Fred again… samples 070 Shake’s 2020 track ‘Nice To Have’ and provides a solid entry point to the rest of the record. As with the first two instalments of Fred again…’s Actual Life trilogy, Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022) serves as a musical diary of sorts.

Using voice notes from friends, videos found online and samples from the music that holds great significance to himself, Fred again… has created these albums with an autobiographical perspective.

When it comes to ‘Danielle (smile on my face)’, he has said that the 070 Shake track it samples is his “most listened to track of the year”, one that has soundtracked his “actual life”.

Previous Fred again… songs have featured vocals and samples from artists including The Blessed Madonna, Angie McMahon, and Billie Ray Martin.

So far in 2022, Fred again… has drip-fed fans collaborations with Swedish House Mafia and Future (‘Turn On The Lights again…’), HAAi and The xx’s Romy (‘Lights Out’), India Jordan (‘Admit It (U Don’t Want 2)’), as well as the smash single ‘Jungle’ – co-produced by Four Tet.

Fred again… – ‘Jungle’

Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022) is released October 28th.

