Metal And Beer Festival Lagerfest Announces 2023 Lineup, National Dates

Lagerfest is bringing the German spirit down under this November with an Oktoberfest-themed celebration of heavy music and even heavier glasses. The metal and beer festival will be hitting venues in Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide and Melbourne with a lineup of local and international riffsters.

Swedish melodic death metal act The Halo Effect will be coming to Australia to play live for the very first time, headlining a bill that also features Australian party pirates Lagerstein, German symphonic metal shooting stars Beyond The Black, New Zealand hard rockers Devilskin and more to be announced.

THE HALO EFFECT – ‘Shadowminds’

The Adelaide leg of the festival will run as part of Froth & Fury Fest, an even BIGGER metal and beer festival headlined by Brisbane veterans The Butterfly Effect and Californian thrash outfit Suicidal Tendencies, which is taking over the Pirate Life Brewing venue in Port Adelaide on Saturday, 18th November.

This year’s Lagerfest events will also feature a competition where fans can compete for something called ‘The Lagerfest Cup’. Guess you’ll need to grab tickets to find out what it’s all about. Catch all the details down below.

Lagerfest 2023 Lineup

The Halo Effect

Lagerstein

Beyond The Black

Devilskin

+ MORE TBA

Wednesday, 15th November – The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, 16th November – Manning Bar, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, 18th November – Froth & Fury Festival, Adelaide, SA

Sunday, 19th November – The Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets on sale now here

