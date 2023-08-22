Tickets Are On Sale for Fyre Festival II

Disgraced Fyre Festival founder Billy McFarland has announced that tickets for Fyre Festival II are now on sale. No details about the lineup have been released, nor are there any indications on where (or really when) the festival might be held – simply that it will return to the Caribbean sometime at the end of 2024.

McFarland announced the news in a video on Monday, 21st August. “This is a big day because, as of right now, Fyre Festival 2 tickets are officially on sale,” McFarland announced, while wearing a bathrobe. “It has been the absolute wildest journey to get here, and it really all started during the seven-month stint in solitary confinement.”

Billy McFarland Announces Fyre Festival II

FYRE Festival II is LIVE



? in bio pic.twitter.com/3LMEhCUVaC — Billy McFarland (@pyrtbilly) August 20, 2023

“I wrote out this 50-page plan of how it would take this overall interest and demand in Fyre, and how it would take my ability to bring people from around the world together and make the impossible happen, how I would find the best partners in the world to allow me to be me while executing Fyre’s vision to the highest level,” the former prisoner continued.

McFarland ended the transmission by flagging that there’ll be numerous “pop-ups and events” across the world before the festival supposedly begins. “Guys, this is your chance to get in,” said McFarland. “This is everything I’ve been working towards. Let’s fucking go.”

If you did want to “get in”, you can purchase a ticket for US$499. Tickets are set to rise as high as US$7,999. The ticket apparently includes vague things such as “Fyre experiences” and the “Fyre Crew Community”. It’s worth noting that while the festival is “targeted” to the end of 2024, the date is subject to change.

McFarland spent four years in a US federal prison on fraud charges over the Fyre Festival debacle, pleading guilty to wire fraud and engaging in a fraudulent ticket scam. While in prison McFarland appeared in a podcast about Fyre Festival called Dumpster Fyre, which landed him in solitary confinement.

Fyre Festival was billed as the ultimate VIP festival experience in the Bahamas – but it was a complete catastrophe, with attendees rocking up to find barely any accommodation or food, and the entire music lineup scrapped.

Further Reading

Fyre Fest’s Billy McFarland Scores Early Release From Prison

Fyre Festival Attendees Receive $2 Million Settlement in Lawsuit

That Fyre Festival Cheese Sandwich Tweet Is Being Auctioned Off As NFT