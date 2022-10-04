G Flip, Northeast Party House Lead Lineup For Tasmania’s Great Escape Festival 2023

Tassie festival Great Escape is returning for a third lap in 2023, with G Flip, Northeast Party House and King Stingray leading today’s lineup announcement.

A slew of other loved locals also feature on the bill for next year’s event, including Sly Withers, Gretta Ray, Dear Seattle, Teenage Joans, Telenova, Eliza & The Delusionals and more.

G Flip – ‘Waste Of Space’

Held at the foot of Mount Field National Park in the picturesque Derwent Valley, approximately 45 minutes from Hobart, the two-day camping event will take place on the weekend of March 3rd and 4th, 2023.

Great Escape was founded in 2021 by prominent Tassie band Chase City in the hopes of stimulating the struggling local arts sector post-COVID. Following successful events in both 2021 and 2022, Great Escape has now been established as an annual event that brings world class music and arts to Tassie while attracting tourists from across Australia and beyond.

Next year’s event will have boosted capacity, with tickets on sale from tomorrow, Wednesday, 5th October. A pre-sale – exclusive to members of the festival’s mailing list – will run from 5:30pm tonight (Tuesday, 4th October). You can peep the full lineup and ticketing info below.

Saturday, 3rd March – Sunday, 4th March 2023 – Mount Field National Park, Derwent Valley, TAS

Tickets here, pre-sale info available here.

