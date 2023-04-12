Watch Genesis Owusu’s Opera House Show with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra

Last month, Genesis Owusu performed at the Sydney Opera House backed by the 40-piece Sydney Symphony Orchestra. It was one of two shows the groundbreaking singer and rapper performed as part of the Red Bull Symphonic series, having also performed with the Brisbane Symphony Orchestra earlier that month.

Now, the entire concert is available to stream via the Sydney Opera House website. Check out the performance of 2022 single ‘GTFO’ from the show below, and head to the SOH site here to stream the whole thing.

Genesis Owusu Performs ‘GTFO’ with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra

The performance saw Owusu transform an array of tracks from his acclaimed 2021 album Smiling with No Teeth with grand, orchestral arrangements. Those included the likes of ‘The Other Black Dog’, ‘A Song About Fishing’, ‘Gold Chains’ and ‘Drown’, for which he was joined by Kirin J Callinan. A handful of newer songs (‘GTFO’, ‘Get Inspired’) also got the symphonic treatment, as well as deep cuts like ‘Good Times’, ‘WUTD’ and ‘Wit’ Da Team’.

Owusu released ‘Get Inspired’, the second official single from his forthcoming album, in October last year. Since then, he’s teamed up with Jack River on ‘Endless Summer’ earlier this year, as well as released the standalone single ‘Hole Heart’.

Later this month, Owusu will tour as part of this year’s Groovin the Moo festival, having been added to the bill alongside Nothing But Thieves in March, following the exit of Omar Apollo and Skepta from the lineup. That kicks off in Adelaide on Friday, 21st April, before continuing to Maitland, Canberra, Bendigo, the Sunshine Coast and Bunbury.

