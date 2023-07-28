Georgia Mooney Announces a Pair of Launch Shows for Debut Album ‘Full of Moon’

Georgia Mooney will release her debut solo album, Full of Moon, on Friday, 25th August. The singer-songwriter, based on Gadigal land, has announced a couple of launch shows: one a piece in Sydney and Melbourne/Naarm.

Mooney – who’s known for her work in All Our Exes Live In Texas – has shared the album’s latest single, the feminist folk song ‘Nothing Is Forever’. It features plenty of dulcimer, trumpet and pointed jabs at “[wolves] in sheep’s clothing.” Check out the video below, directed by Nick Mckk.

Georgia Mooney – ‘Nothing Is Forever’

The song’s title is an optimistic allusion to the end of the patriarchy, said Mooney. Meanwhile, Mooney and Mckk shot the music video on the land of the Dharug and Gundungurra people in the Blue Mountains of New South Wales.

“We started at noon and by nightfall had explored waterfalls, valleys, and watched the sunset over the treetops. I enjoyed the contrast of singing ‘Nothing Is Forever’ in an environment so ancient,” Mooney said in a statement.

Producer Noah Georgeson, known for collaborating with Cate Le Bon and Marlon Williams, co-produced Mooney’s forthcoming solo debut. Full of Moon features contributions from string arranger Rob Moose, bass player Sam Dixon and synth and horn player Marcus Hamblett.

Prior to the Full of Moon launch shows, Mooney will support Fanny Lumsden at the Milton Theatre on Friday, 1st September, Factory Theatre on Saturday, 2nd September and Lizotte’s Newcastle on Sunday, 3rd September.

Georgia Mooney Full of Moon Launch Shows

Saturday, 16th September – Mary’s Underground, Sydney NSW

Thursday, 20th September – Brunswick Ballroom, Melbourne VIC

Tickets on sale via the artist’s website

