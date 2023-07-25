June Jones Releases New Single ‘Good Girl’, Announces Signing to Chapter Music

June Jones released her third solo album, Pop Music for Normal Women, in September 2022. We regarded it as one of the standout local releases of the year, and we weren’t the only ones to notice – Melbourne/Naarm-based label Chapter Music liked it so much they’ve initiated a partnership with Jones, who joins a roster that includes Teether & Kuya Neil, Gregor, CLAMM, Laura Jean, and more.

Jones’ first release via Chapter is the standalone single ‘Good Girl’, a song that lives up to Chapter’s description of her work as “deep, gorgeous and irresistible.” The song comes with a music video from directors Jeremy Elphick and Jonno Revanche, which you can view below.

June Jones – ‘Good Girl’

‘Good Girl’ picks up where Pop Music for Normal Women left off, with Jones delving into what she calls “horny dance pop”. “I was listening to a lot of Charli XCX when I was making Good Girl,” Jones said in a statement, “and I think my love for her music is what allowed me to write a chorus like this one, which leans into the part of me that does kinda just wanna be this hot femme object of queer desire.”

The video further explores Jones’ desire to be an “object of queer desire,” with the artist the only person in the clip who’s wearing a top. “I play two characters that represent caricatures of the two roles I inhabit as an independent artist,” Jones said. “The one in the blonde wig is the public face of the artist, glamorous and put-together. The copper-haired character is the part of me that does all the work behind the scenes, which in reality can be quite unglamorous and exhausting.”

She added, “I also just wanted to include some hot muscular men as homage to the pop videos I grew up seeing on TV Hits.”

‘Good Girl’ is available to stream and purchase now.

