Giselle Kwong Reclaims Her Self-Worth On New Single ‘Lifeline’

Sydney singer-songwriter Giselle Kwong has unveiled her powerful new single ‘Lifeline’, transforming years of feeling overlooked and undervalued into a cathartic pop anthem about reclaiming your self-worth.

Produced by Fletcher Matthews (The Buoys, Adam Newling, CLEWS), the track pairs Kwong’s soaring melodies and punchy production with deeply personal lyricism, exploring the emotional fallout of being treated like somebody’s backup plan.

Giselle Kwong – ‘Lifeline’

Written when she was just 18, ‘Lifeline’ was inspired by a seemingly innocuous comment that struck a particularly painful nerve.

“I wrote ‘Lifeline’ when I was 18, after years of feeling like I was never anyone’s first, second, or even third choice – just the convenient option when no one else was around,” Kwong explains.

“When someone described me to a mutual friend as their ‘lifeline’, it initially confirmed all my deepest insecurities about my worth, looks, and status.”

But as she began unpacking the comment, the singer-songwriter found herself fascinated by the word’s conflicting meanings.

“A lifeline is essential in a crisis, but it’s ultimately just a last resort,” she continues.

“It sits right at the intersection of necessity and convenience.”

That duality became the emotional centrepiece of the song, allowing Kwong to process a complicated mix of hurt, resentment and eventual self-acceptance.

“Writing this song let me unravel an entire storm of emotions – sadness, anger, spite, and eventually empowerment,” she says.

“It helped me realise that their comment wasn’t actually about me, it was just a projection of their own insecurities.”

The result is an emotionally charged pop offering that balances conversational storytelling with infectious hooks and choruses built for a cathartic singalong.

Drawing inspiration from the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Gracie Abrams and Taylor Swift, Kwong has been carving out her own space in Australia’s emerging pop landscape, blending heartfelt vulnerability with an increasingly confident songwriting voice.

‘Lifeline’ marks the second single from her forthcoming debut EP, which is slated for release in early 2027, following her recent track ‘This Way’.

And while the new release represents another step forward in her recording career, Kwong is no stranger to performing live.

With more than a decade of experience under her belt, the singer-songwriter first honed her craft busking on the streets of Sydney before graduating to stages including the Sydney Opera House, Oxford Art Factory and The Lansdowne.

Most recently, she performed alongside Bootleg Rascal at the Burdekin Hotel.

She’s also been an outspoken advocate for Sydney’s grassroots music community, founding the @SaveSydneyBusking initiative to help protect the city’s street performance culture.

With her debut EP on the horizon, ‘Lifeline’ offers another glimpse into Kwong’s emotionally candid approach to pop songwriting – and a reminder that being somebody’s last resort doesn’t define your worth.

Giselle Kwong’s new single ‘Lifeline’ is out now. Spin it above!

Further Reading

Giselle Kwong Embraces Falling In Love On New Single ‘This Way’

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Sydney Scores A New Record Store, Live Music + Community Space