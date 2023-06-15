Golden Features Announces New Album ‘Sisyphus’, Shares New Single

Australian producer Tom Stell – better known as Golden Features – has announced he will release second album Sisyphus next month. The follow-up to 2018 debut Sect will arrive on Friday, 7th July via Warner Music Australia/Foreign Family Collective. To coincide with the announcement, Stell has also shared the album’s latest single, ‘Flesh’: a thumping techno burner built around big drums and sub-bass.

According to the producer, the track is a “direct response” to a transformative period of time spent in Berlin. “I wrote it trying to express feelings of being under the weight of an 8-hour session in the rave. Overstimulated, anxious and completely terrified of facing the real world outside,” he said. “Finally gathering the courage to call it a night experiencing the surreal shift that is walking out of a windowless dungeon into a beautiful sunrise.” Listen below.

Golden Features – ‘Flesh’

‘Flesh’ is the fourth single to be released from Sisyphus ahead of its arrival next month, following last year’s ‘Touch’, ‘Vigil’ and ‘Endit’. The nine-track album features three collaborations with singer Rromarin, as well as one with Louisahhh. “For this album I wanted to push myself well beyond my comfort zone and try concepts that were unfamiliar to see what I was capable of,” Stell said in a statement.

As announced last month, Stell will launch Sisyphus in August with a national tour, with shows at Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena, Adelaide’s Hindley Street Music Hall, Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall, Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion and Perth’s Metro City. Tickets are on sale now.

After releasing Sect back in 2018, Stell teamed up with The Presets for collaborative EP Raka the following year. In 2020, he and ODESZA united to form the collaborative project BRONSON, releasing their debut self-titled album.

Golden Features Sisyphus 2023 Australian Tour

Saturday, 5th August – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne

Friday, 11th August – Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide

​Tuesday, 15th August – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

​Friday, 18th August – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

​Saturday, 26th August – Metro City, Perth

Tickets on sale now

