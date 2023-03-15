Good Things Festival 2023 Dates Announced

One of the biggest rock, punk and metal events on the Australian festival calendar, Good Things festival, is returning this summer for its fourth official outing.

The East Coast mosh has issued an official save-the-date for its trio of 2023 events, confirming its return to Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne this December.

Good Things Festival 2022: The Aftermovie

The fest will hit Melbourne on Friday 1st of December, before landing in Sydney on Saturday, 2nd of December and wrapping up in Brisbane on Sunday, 3rd December.

So far, no venues or lineup details have been announced, but promoters are asking punters in each city to save the date.

Last year’s event boasted a blockbuster lineup featuring international heavyweights Bring Me The Horizon, Deftones, Electric Callboy, Gojira and more, plus milestone reunion performances from Aussie punk icons TISM and Kisschasy.

We’ll keep you up to date with more details as soon as they they land. For now, you can peep the official dates and RSVP links for Good Things 2023 down below.

Friday, 1st December – Melbourne, VIC – RSVP Here

Saturday, 2nd December – Sydney, NSW – RSVP Here

Sunday, 3rd December – Brisbane, QLD – RSVP Here

Further Reading

Good Things Review – Melbourne Crowd Makes the Most of Heavy Festival’s Return

Bring Me The Horizon, Deftones Headline Good Things 2022 Lineup

BABYMETAL Announce Debut Australian Headline Tour For 2023