Good Things Festival Reveals Lineup Announce Date, Teases First Act

Hold onto your butts, because the Good Things 2023 lineup is about to make land fall. Heavy music Christmas is coming this December, and punters will be copping the bulk of this year’s bill at 8am next Wednesday, 16th August.

If previous lineups are anything to go by, we can expect a roster stacked with huge international acts. And the first artist being teased on this year’s lineup is no exception.

PVRIS – ‘GODDESS’

Good Things’ latest lineup teaser is soundtracked by the song ‘GODDESS’ by PVRIS, thus implying that the Lynn Gunn-fronted American pop rock act will feature in next week’s announcement.

The group were supposed to visit fans down under last year to play Good Things’ ill-fated winter sister festival, Full Tilt, which was ultimately cancelled due to covid-related complications around “global supply chain issues”.

Other international acts that were supposed to be appearing at that event included The Ghost Inside, Underoath, Ice Nine Kills and The Wonder Years, meaning they could all be potential inclusions on the 2023 Good Things lineup.

Last year’s instalment of Good Things delivered a blockbuster bill including Bring Me The Horizon, Deftones, Electric Callboy and Gojira, plus reunion performances from TISM and Kisschasy.

Arguably the biggest rock, punk and metal event on the Australian festival calendar, Good Things will return for its fourth official outing for a trio of dates, hitting Melbourne on Friday, 1st December, Sydney on Saturday, 2nd December and Brisbane on Sunday, 3rd December.

As usual, the Brisbane and Melbourne events will be open to fans of all ages, while Sydney will be an 18+ event, thanks to the city’s notoriously strict liquor licensing laws and “exorbitant police fees”.

We’ll get the official lineup to you as soon as it drops next Wednesday morn, but for now, you can peep the full dates and venue details down below.

Friday, 1st December – Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne, VIC (Lic/AA) – RSVP Here

Saturday, 2nd December – Centennial Parklands, Sydney, NSW (18+)– RSVP Here

Sunday, 3rd December – Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane, QLD (Lic/AA) – RSVP Here

