With a little more than a month to go until the 2022 edition of the Good Things festival, the event has launched a battle of the bands competition to finalise their lineups. The competition will give three up-and-coming artists a chance to perform at the festival in their city.
Interested bands are urged to enter by heading to the Good Things website and registering. A voting process then commences at 9am on Wednesday, 19th October and will wrap up a week later on Thursday, 27th October.
One artist per city will be given the chance to open Good Things in their city, alongside a merchandise package from Make Merchandise. The band who received the most votes overall will win a package to record a single from Wick Studios.
The 2022 Good Things lineup was announced back in June, and has since seen the Melbourne leg of the festival sell out. The first edition of the event since 2019, this year’s bill features the likes of Bring Me The Horizon, Deftones, NOFX, TISM, Kisschasy, and more.
Good Things Festival 2022 Lineup
- Bring Me The Horizon
- Deftones
- NOFX
- TISM
- The Amity Affliction
- Gojira
- ONE OK ROCK
- 3OH!3
- Blood Command
- Chasing Ghosts
- Cosmic Psychos
- Electric Callboy
- Fever 333
- Jinjer
- JXDN
- Kisschasy (performing United Paper People in full)
- Lacuna Coil
- Millencolin
- Nova Twins
- Polaris
- Redhook
- Regurgitator
- Sabaton
- Sleeping With Sirens
- Soulfly
- The Story So Far
- Thornhill
Dates and Venues
- Friday, 2nd December – Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne, VIC
- Saturday, 3rd December – Centennial Park, Sydney, NSW
- Sunday, 4th December – Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane, QLD
