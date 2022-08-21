Gorillaz Debut New Tame Impala & Bootie Brown Collab, ‘New Gold’

Gorillaz have given fans a live preview of their new single, teaming up with Tame Impala and Bootie Brown for the debut of ‘New Gold’ this weekend. The premiere performance of their forthcoming single occurred at the All Points East festival in London on Friday night.

According to the setlist of the performance, the performance served as the end of Gorillaz’ European tour and saw them team up with a number of special guests and previous collaborators. Throughout the set, the band welcomed the likes of Popcaan, the Hypnotic Brass Ensemble, Mos Def, De La Soul, Happy Mondays’ Shaun Ryder, and The Clash’s Paul Simonon to the stage for various performances.

Gorillaz – ‘New Gold (feat. Tame Impala and Bootie Brown)’

During the midway point of the set, frontman Damon Albarn announced that the group would be performing their new single, ‘New Gold’, before welcoming Kevin Parker of Tame Impala, and Brown to the stage. “It’s kind of a mad song, to be honest with you,” Albarn explained to the crowd.

Immediately after the performance, a pre-save link was listed on the Gorillaz website, though no specific release date has been given as yet. Meanwhile, ‘New Gold’ serves as Gorillaz’ first collaboration with Bootie Brown since 2005’s ‘Dirty Harry’, while it makes the first time they’ve worked with Tame Impala.

According to a 2020 interview with Double J, Albarn explained that he had been in repeated contact with Parker previously, though they were unable to complete anything in time for inclusion on the 2020 album, Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez.

It’s currently unclear whether ‘New Gold’ will be a standalone single, or will follow ‘Cracker Island’ as a preview of a new record from Gorillaz.

