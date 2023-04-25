Thundercat and Tame Impala Team Up on New Single ‘No More Lies’

Thundercat and Tame Impala have united on a new song, ‘No More Lies’. It marks the first new track from Thundercat (aka Stephen Bruner) – in three years, and was co-written and co-produced by Bruner and Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker.

Sonically, the track feels like a perfect collision of both artists’ unique styles. There’s that distinctive Thundercat bass, with psychedelic, funk-tinged production throughout. Both Parker and Bruner sing on the track, which concludes with a monologue from the latter about an ill-fated relationship. Listen below.

Thundercat and Tame Impala – ‘No More Lies’

“I’ve wanted to work with Kevin since the very first Tame Impala album,” Thundercat said in a statement about the collaboration. “I feel that I knew that us working together would be special. I’ve been excited about this song for a long time and hope to create more with Kevin in the future.”

‘No More Lies’ is the first song from Thundercat since he released fourth album It Is What It Is in 2020. The album went on to win the award for Best Progressive R&B Album at the 2021 Grammy Awards. Thundercat will tour Australia in June, performing at the Sydney Opera House as part of Vivid along with dates in Brisbane, Hobart (for Dark Mofo) and Melbourne (for Rising Festival).

‘No More Lies’ is also the latest in a long string of collaborations Parker has been a part of over the last year. In 2022, he joined forces with the legendary Diana Ross on a song called ‘Turn Up the Sunshine’ for the Minions: The Rise of Gru soundtrack, and featured on Gorillaz‘ Cracker Island cut ‘New Gold’.

Last month, Tame Impala shared a new single titled ‘Wings of Time’ for the film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. It was co-written by Parker and Pond bandleader Nicholas Allbrook – a former touring member of Tame Impala.

“Being asked to do a track for the D&D soundtrack seemed like an unmissable opportunity to indulge in my long time love of fantasy prog rock,” Parker said of the song. “I recruited my good friend Nicholas Allbrook, who is the person I know appreciates this subject matter the most.”

Further Reading

Tame Impala’s Jay Watson (aka GUM) and King Gizzard’s Ambrose Kenny-Smith Unite on New Single

Watch Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker Perform in Mexico City After Fracturing His Hip

Listen to Gorillaz and Thundercat’s New Collab ‘Cracker Island’