Graham Nash Announces 2024 Australian Tour

British musician Graham Nash will perform songs from his six-decade back catalogue on his 2024 Australian tour. Nash, a founding member of The Hollies and Crosby, Stills & Nash, was announced as one of the headliners of the 2024 Port Fairy Folk Festival, which takes place from Friday, 8th to Monday, 11th March. Nash will begin his national headline tour at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre on Thursday, 7th March.

Nash will play theatres and concert halls in Adelaide, Perth, Sydney, Newcastle, Wollongong and Brisbane before the tour ends in Tweed Heads on Wednesday, 27th March. He’ll play shows in Auckland and Christchurch before commencing the run around Australia. Find more details below.

Crosby, Stills & Nash – ‘Marrakesh Express’

Nash was born in Lancashire in northern England in 1942. He founded The Hollies with Allan Clarke in 1962 and remained with the band up until 1968, performing on songs such as ‘Just One Look’, ‘Here I Go Again’ and ‘I Can’t Let Go’.

After meeting Stephen Stills (Buffalo Springfield) and David Crosby (The Byrds), Nash moved to California and co-founded Crosby, Stills & Nash. Their self-titled debut album came out in 1969, giving rise to folk rock staples such as ‘Guinnevere’ and ‘Wooden Ships’.

Neil Young soon joined the band, whose name was updated to Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. The quartet’s debut album, Déjà Vu, arrived in 1970 and sprouted the majority of their best-known songs, including the Nash-penned ‘Teach Your Children’ and ‘Our House’.

Nash has been releasing solo records since the early 1970s; his latest solo LP, Now, came out in May 2023. His CSN band mate David Crosby died in January 2023 at the age of 81.

Graham Nash 2024 Australian Tour

Thursday, 7th March – Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Wednesday, 13th March – Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide SA

Saturday, 16th March – His Majesty’s Theatre, Perth WA

Tuesday, 19th March – Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW

Wednesday, 20th March – Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW

Saturday, 23rd March – Anitas Theatre, Wollongong NSW

Tuesday, 26th March – Qpac Concert Hall, Brisbane QLD

Wednesday, 27th March – Twin Towns, Tweed Heads NSW

Tickets on sale via DRW Entertainment

