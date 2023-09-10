Port Fairy Folk Festival Announces First Artist Lineup: Graham Nash, Sarah Blasko, Alice Skye + More

The long-running Port Fairy Folk Festival has locked in the first artists for its 2024 edition, with UK songwriter Graham Nash, Sarah Blasko, and Melbourne’s Alice Skye leading the announcement. Nash – who was one-third of Crosby, Stills, & Nash – will launch his first solo Australian tour at the festival, playing songs from across his extensive back catalogue.

Other international acts include UK singer Cam Cole, The SongBirds, Canada’s Quote The Raven, Norway’s Gangar, and Scottish outfit Gnoss. On the local front, indie folk trio Sons of the East are also on the bill.

Crosby, Stills, & Nash: ‘Teach Your Children’

“We are honoured to have an icon such as Graham Nash perform at our Festival,” Port Fairy Folk Festival Program Director Justin Rudge said in a statement. “Our audiences will be drawn to his storytelling and song which I am sure can be found in many record collections around the world.

“This first lineup represents contemporary and classic folk as told through some of the greatest singer-songwriters of today and we are so excited to be sharing this music with music lovers and the community of Port Fairy.”

Plenty more artists will be added to the lineup over the coming months. Port Fairy Folk Festival will take place from Friday, 8th to Monday, 11th March, 2024.

Port Fairy Folk Festival 2024 Lineup

Alice Skye

Cam Cole

Daoirí Farrell

Gaby Moreno

Gangar

Gnoss

Graham Nash

Lorraine Nash

Quote The Raven

Sarah Blasko

Sons of the East

The SongBirds

Teho

Dates & Venue

Friday, 8th to Monday, 11th March – Port Fairy, Victoria

Tickets are on sale now via Port Fairy Folk Festival.

Further Reading

A Guide to Every Australian Music Festival Happening in 2023/24

Xavier Rudd, Spiderbait to Headline Phillip Island’s Ocean Sounds Festival 2024

New South Coast Festival Changing Tides Locks in Spacey Jane, G Flip, Peking Duk & More