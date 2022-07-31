Green Day Surprise Fans With Rarities-Heavy Lollapalooza Warmup Show

Green Day have treated fans to a set full of long-unheard rarities at a surprise show in Chicago on Friday night. As Consequence Of Sound reports, the punk outfit took to the stage at the Metro in Chicago on Friday night for a warmup show ahead of their Sunday evening headline set at Lollapalooza.

Appearing before 1,100 people, the intimate show gave the Californian group the chance to stretch their musical legs somewhat, having performed a relatively repetitive show as part of their global Hella Mega Tour, which wrapped up earlier this month. As a result, the vast majority of songs on the show’s setlist was comprised of those which had been absent from the band’s set for some time.

Green Day – ‘Warning’ (Live)

According to reports, 19 of the 28 songs performed by the band were not on the setlist, which leaned heavily on the group’s early-period material. Such highlights included ‘Christie Road’, ‘One Of My Lies’, and ‘Private Ale’ from 1991’s Kerplunk!, which had not been performed since 2016 and 2017.

Meanwhile the set featured the first appearance of American Idiot favourite ‘Whatsername’ for the first time since 2005, and performances of ‘Church On Sunday’ and ‘Warning’ for the first time since 2001. Green Day also complemented their set with a number of singles and staples, alongside a few other surprise tracks, including revivals of ‘Oh Love’, ‘Murder City’, ‘Geek Stink Breath’, and ‘J.A.R. (Jason Andrew Relva)’.

Green Day – ‘Whatsername’ (Live)

