Grentperez to Support Rex Orange County on 2023 Australian Tour

Local pop act grentperez has been tapped to support Rex Orange County on his upcoming Australian tour. The Western Sydney artist will play every date on the tour, which kicks off on Tuesday, 19th September at the Entertainment Centre Theatre in Adelaide.

The tour will then continue on through Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, before finishing up in Perth on Sunday, 1st October. Two more dates were added to the Sydney and Melbourne legs a couple of weeks ago following pre-sale ticket demand. See the full rundown below.

grentperez: ‘When We Were Younger’

Grentperez is coming fresh from the release of his new EP When We Were Younger, featuring singles like ‘Stuck On You’, and ‘When The Day Is Done’. It followed his Trail Mix Tape collection, which arrived in October 2022, and Conversations With The Moon, which was also released in 2022.

“I don’t think I wanted it to be a full-fledged EP, per se,” grentperez told Music Feeds last year about Trail Mix Tape. “And I didn’t really want too many songs on there. I just wanted to collate these four little ideas into a little collective. And since every song was mixed, each song has its own genre. It’s very, very different.”

“It makes me pretty happy because I know for a fact that my music will be ever-changing,” he continued. “I’d say Trail Mix Tape is a testament of what I can do, all the different genres that I’m capable of doing.”

It’s Rex Orange County’s first tour of the country since he toured with Laneway Festival in 2019.

With grentperez

Tuesday, 19th September 2023 – Entertainment Centre Theatre, Adelaide

Friday, 22nd September 2023 – Riverstage, Brisbane

Saturday, 23rd September 2023 – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney SOLD OUT

Sunday, 24th September 2023 – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NEW SHOW

Wednesday, 27th September 2023 – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne SOLD OUT

Thursday, 28th September 2023 – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne NEW SHOW

Sunday, 1st October 2023 – Belvoir Amphitheatre, Perth

Tickets on sale now via Secret Sounds.

Further Reading

grentperez: “My Music Will Be Ever-Changing”

Sexual Assault Charges Against Rex Orange County Dropped Before Trial

Rex Orange County Adds More Dates To Australian Tour