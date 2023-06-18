Rex Orange County Adds More Dates To Australian Tour

Rex Orange County has added two additional shows to his upcoming Australian tour. The singer will now play second shows in Sydney and Melbourne, on Sunday, 24th September, and Thursday, 28th September, respectively.

The first shows in both cities sold out after tickets went on sale last Friday, 16th June. There are still tickets available for Alex O’Connor’s other dates in Adelaide, Brisbane, and Perth. See all dates and details below.

Rex Orange County: ‘Amazing’

It’s O’Connor’s first tour of Australia since here was touring with Laneway Festival in 2019. He was due to play a string of dates in 2022, but the tour was cancelled at the last minute due to “unforeseen personal circumstances”.

In July 2022 O’Connor was charged with multiple counts of sexual assault in London. The charges were dropped in December, with the Crown Prosecution Service reportedly finding “no merit” in continuing the case.

The upcoming Australian tour dates form part of O’Connor’s lengthy world tour for his 2022 album, Who Cares?

Tuesday, 19th Sep 2023 – Entertainment Centre Theatre, Adelaide

Friday, 22nd Sep 2023 – Riverstage, Brisbane

Saturday, 23rd Sep 2023 – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney SOLD OUT

Sunday, 24th Sep 2023 – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NEW SHOW

Wednesday, 27th Sep 2023 – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne SOLD OUT

Thursday, 28th Sep 2023 – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne NEW SHOW

Sunday, 1st Oct 2023 – Belvoir Amphitheatre, Perth

