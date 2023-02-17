Guttermouth Announce ‘Musical Monkey’ 25th Anniversary Australian Tour

Guttermouth are coming back to Australia in honour of their 1997 LP Musical Monkey turning 25 (or so). The American skate-punk act will play shows in Melbourne, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Newcastle, Canberra and Sydney in May 2023.

The band will be performing their seminal fourth LP in full, complete with ‘Lucky The Donkey’ ,’Do the Hustle’ and ‘Lipstick’, as well as a stack of other hits, such as ‘She’s Got the Look’, ‘Bruce Lee Vs. the Kiss Army’ and ‘Asshole’.

Guttermouth – ‘Lucky The Donkey’

“Nacho Cheese & Anarchy, boy that sure sounds good to me,” Guttermouth lead singer Mark Adkins said in a statement about the band’s Aussie tour plans. You can catch all the dates and details below.

Guttermouth formed in Huntington Beach, California, in the late 1980s. Their debut album, Full Length LP, came out in 1991. They signed with indie label Nitro Records (run by Dexter Holland and Greg K. of The Offspring) ahead of their second album, 1994’s Friendly People.

Teri Yakimoto followed in 1996, before Musical Monkey came out in 1997. Guttermouth have released five further studio albums over the last two and a half decades, including 2001’s moderate chart success Covered With Ants and 2006’s Shave the Planet.

Tuesday, 23rd May – Stay Gold, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, 24th May – The Zoo, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, 25th May – Vinnies Dive, Gold Coast, QLD

Friday, 26th May – Hamilton Station Hotel, Newcastle, NSW

Saturday, 27th May – The Basement, Canberra, ACT

Sunday, 28th May – Mary’s Underground, Sydney, NSW

Tickets on sale now here

