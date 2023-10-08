Guy Sebastian Announces Second Show at Sydney Opera House Forecourt

Guy Sebastian is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his Australian Idol win with a couple of shows at the Sydney Opera House Forecourt this December. Tickets for the 10th December show have sold out, leading to the announcement of a second and final show at the same venue. It’s happening on Monday, 11th December – tickets are on sale now.

Sebastian beat ‘What About Me?’ singer Shannon Noll to claim the inaugural Idol crown in November 2003. His debut album, Just As I Am, came out just a few weeks later. The upcoming gigs are Sebastian’s only live performances for 2023.

Guy Sebastian – ‘Angels Brought Me Here’

Sebastian has become one of Australia’s most enduring contemporary pop stars since winning the TV talent contest. He’s released nine studio albums, including the most recent, T.R.U.T.H., which came out in 2020. His latest single, ‘I Choose Good’, came out in August this year.

Sebastian’s catalogue includes collaborations with the likes of Paces, Human Nature, Lupe Fiasco, 2 Chainz, Eve, Illy, The Wiggles and more. The Lupe Fiasco collaboration, ‘Battle Scars’, is accredited 13-times platinum, making it one of the best-selling singles in Australian chart history.

Guy Sebastian Live 2023

Sunday, 10th December – Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Sydney NSW

Monday, 11th December – Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Sydney NSW

Tickets on sale via Live Nation.

Further Reading

Guy Sebastian Distances Himself From #VaxTheNation Campaign

Guy Sebastian Responds To Criticism After Disavowing #VaxTheNation Campaign

Spiderbait’s Kram Dedicates Song To Guy Sebastian Following His #VaxTheNation Backflip