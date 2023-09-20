Guy Sebastian Announces Double Decade Celebration at Sydney Opera House Forecourt

Guy Sebastian will play a one-off show at the Sydney Opera House forecourt this December, celebrating 20 years since he was crowned the winner of Australian Idol. Sebastian beat ‘What About Me?’ singer Shannon Noll to claim the inaugural Idol crown in November 2003, going on to release his debut album, Just As I Am, a few weeks later.

Sebastian will take over the forecourt on Sunday, 10th December, playing tracks from across his 20-year career, including his most recent release, ‘I Chose Good’, which dropped last month. It’ll be Sebastian’s only live show for 2023.

Guy Sebastian: ‘I Chose Good’

“I wasn’t going to tour until more new music was out,” Sebastian said. “I have really had so much to be thankful for though, so it would be a shame to not celebrate this moment with a lot of the fans who gave me this opportunity all those years ago.

“Twenty years ago when I was standing on the very same steps at the Opera House, I couldn’t have imagined that I would be back here still doing what I love, so come celebrate with me.”

Sebastian’s last full-length record was 2020’s T.R.U.T.H.

Guy Sebastian Double Decade Celebration

Sunday, 10th December – Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Sydney NSW

Tickets go on sale Monday, 25th September via Live Nation.

