Hands Like Houses’ Singer Trenton Woodley Has Left the Band

Hands Like Houses’ singer Trenton Woodley has announced his departure from the band. In a statement posted on Instagram yesterday, Woodley – who has been a part of the band since its inception in 2008 – revealed his time in the band had come to an “unexpected end”, and he was still sorting through some “very mixed emotions”.

“Ultimately I’ve accepted that there’s a future for HLH that I’m not a part of, and wish the band success in however they choose to pursue it,” Woodley wrote. “I’ve included some further context for those it matters to. Thank you to all who have made this chapter of my life possible.”

Woodley goes on to claim that “differences in perspective” within the band had “slowed them down” over the years. “I always believed those differences made us more deliberate, more patient, and more confident when things ultimately came together,” Woodley wrote. “But even healthy friction is still friction”.

Woodley said he does “wholeheartedly accept a share of responsibility for some of our dysfunctions”, but that he has now been “unexpectedly singled out by the rest of the band as the necessary change to move forward”.

Woodley also claims he asked for “an opportunity to tie up some loose ends creatively and play some final shows for close”, and the band refused. “It feels unfair – to myself, and to anyone that has cared about who we are as individuals making up the whole – not to express my sadness at the suddenness and totality of this change,” Woodley wrote.

The singer also took the time to “categorically and definitively” state that he was not the subject of the “unfounded allegations” that were levelled at the band in September 2021. The serious allegations made by someone on a fan page resulted in a legal dispute between Hands Like Houses and their former label UNFD.

“Music will still be a part of my life, but what shape that takes will take time and healing to discover,” Woodley writes at the end of the statement, which you can read in full below.

Hands Like Houses have not responded to Woodley’s statement at the time of writing.

