Harry Connick Jr. Announces 2023 Australian Tour

Harry Connick Jr. has locked in an Australian tour for December 2023. The crooner will hit up nearly all major cities across the country, starting in Perth on Sunday, 3rd December and wrapping up in Melbourne with two shows at the Hamer Hall on Sunday and Monday, 17th and 18th December.

It’s the first time Connick Jr. has toured in Australia in more than a decade, although he has been here a number of times over the years for TV engagements – most recently, he was a judge on Australian Idol alongside Meghan Trainor, Amy Shark, and Kyle Sandilands.

Harry Connick Jr.: ‘Just The Way You Are’

“It’s no secret that I absolutely love your country – I’ve been touring Australia since the ‘90s, after all – so how has it been more than ten years since I last performed?” Connick Jr. shared in a statement. “All I want to do is uplift audiences and I still get a kick out of performing the songs, that move me to this day, so hopefully people can feel that. If folks leave feeling better than when they came in, then it’s been a great night.”

In classic crooner fashion, Connick Jr.’s last record was a Christmas album in 2022, titled Make It Merry. It succeeded 2021’s Alone With My Faith and 2019’s Cole Porter tribute album True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter.

Harry Connick Jr. Australian Tour 2023

Sunday, 3rd December – Perth, RAC Arena

Tuesday, 5th December – Adelaide Festival Theatre

Friday, 8th December – Sydney, Aware Super Theatre

Tuesday, 12th December – Brisbane, Convention & Exhibition Centre

Friday, 15th December – Canberra, Royal Theatre

Sunday, 17th December – Melbourne, Hamer Hall

Monday, 18th December – Melbourne, Hamer Hall

Tickets go on sale 11am Monday, 24th April via Teg Dainty.

