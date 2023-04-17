The Jane Barnes Band Announces Inaugural Tour of Regional NSW

The Jane Barnes Band will head out on an extensive tour of regional New South Wales throughout May and June, starting in Wyong on Friday, 12th May, and finishing in Gundaroo on Sunday, 11th June.

It’s the first official time out on the road for the Jane Barnes Band, which started in 2020 as a way to cheer people up during COVID lockdown. Instead of performing the songs of her husband Jimmy Barnes, the family band focused on classic covers from acts like The Beatles and Otis Redding.

The Jane Barnes Band: ‘Unchained Melody’

There’s no word yet on what special guests will be joining the band on tour. “I haven’t got a big band, but my singers are very expensive,” Jane Barnes shared.

The family band reportedly learned over 200 songs throughout the lockdowns, and some of them were collected for the deluxe edition of Jimmy Barnes’ latest solo album Flesh And Blood.

“We thought it was a good thing to reach out to a few people who are locked down and can’t see their families or whatever,” Jimmy Barnes told Music Feeds in 2021. “So we thought we could do a song for them every night. That’s how it started, but I think it was also a way of reaching out to each other – me reaching out to Jane and vice versa.

“It became a way of connecting and searching and learning about each other. We were playing songs that my dad used to sing to my mum or Jane’s dad would sing to her mum. These were songs that were part of our DNA, so I thought, ‘We should make a family record’.”

The Jane Barnes Band Australian Tour

Friday, 12th May 2023 – The Art House, Wyong NSW

Tickets: The Art House

Saturday, 20th May 2023 – Milton Theatre, Milton NSW

Tickets: Sticky Tickets

Sunday, 21st May 2023 – Milton Theatre, Milton NSW

Tickets: Sticky Tickets

Sunday, 28th May 2023 – Bowral Bowling Club, Bowral NSW

Tickets: Moshtix

Monday, 29th May 2023 – Bowral Bowling Club, Bowral NSW

Tickets: Moshtix

Thursday, 1st June 2023 – Lizotte’s Restaurant: Live & Cooking Newcastle NSW

Tickets: Lizotte’s Restaurant

Friday, 2nd June 2023 – Lizotte’s Restaurant: Live & Cooking Newcastle NSW

Tickets: Lizotte’s Restaurant

Saturday, 10th June 2023 – Tallagandra Hill Winery, Gundaroo NSW

Tickets: Eventbrite

Sunday, 11th June 2023 – Tallagandra Hill Winery, Gundaroo NSW

Tickets: Eventbrite

Tickets are on sale now.

