Hayden James and Bob Moses Team up for New Single, ‘Do You Want Me’

Sydney export Hayden James and Canadian duo Bob Moses have joined forces for a summery new single titled, ‘Do You Want Me’. It’s the first release of the year for James, who dropped his second album Lifted in 2022, the follow-up to his long-awaited debut Between Us, which landed in 2019.

The three artists have known each other for a while (James dropped a remix of Bob Moses’ track ‘Back Down’ a few years ago) and according to James they only really sat down in the studio “a handful of times” to create ‘Do You Want Me’. Listen to the new collab below.

Hayden James & Bob Moses: ‘Do You Want Me’

“I’ve spent most of the year writing in the studio and I’m so excited to finally share my first release of the year with you all,” James says of the track. “This record came together so quickly. We instantly had a vibe together and just had fun in the studio. The song feels like a great representation of both of us. It’s definitely a dream collab for me.”

“We had thought about working together before but somehow never got around to it,” Bob Moses added. “But just like that, the window opened and this track quickly came to life out of a few sessions in LA. Hayden is a lovely guy, and we had fun with the process. Hope ya enjoy.”

James has a run of shows in the US over the next few months, before he lands back in Australia to headline Grapevine Gathering alongside Spacey Jane, and The Wombats.

