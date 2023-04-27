HEALTH Announce Australian Headline Dates, Share New Single

Los Angeles industrial/electronic band HEALTH have announced a pair of headline east coast dates for this June, after being previously announced as part of this year’s Dark Mofo lineup. The band will play a headline show at Sydney’s Crowbar on Thursday, 15th June before another show at the Triffid in Brisbane the following evening.

The band will wrap up their Australian tour on Sunday, 8th June in Hobart as part of Dark Mofo. For the Sydney and Brisbane dates, they’ll be joined by Striborg, the solo project of noise musician Russell Menzies. Tickets will go on sale tomorrow (28th April) from 10am. Today also sees the band release a new single, ‘HATEFUL’. Listen to that below.

HEALTH – ‘HATEFUL’

It’s been a long minute since HEALTH visited Australia, with the band most recently touring the country in 2016 as part of Laneway Festival, on the back of their third album, Death Magic. They released follow-up Vol. 4: Slaves of Fear in 2019.

In 2020 and 2022, the band released the first and second instalments of their two-part Disco4 series. The collaboration-heavy project saw them unite with a vast array of artists, including Nine Inch Nails, JPEGMAFIA, 100 gecs, Lamb of God, Soccer Mommy, Full of Hell, The Body, Backxwash, Ho99o9 and many more.

In addition to HEALTH, this year’s Dark Mofo lineup includes the likes of Deafheaven, Thundercat, Ethel Cain, Sleaford Mods and many others. Check out the program for this year’s edition of the festival here.

HEALTH 2023 Australian Tour

with Striborg (Sydney and Brisbane only)

Thursday, 15th June – Crowbar, Sydney

Friday, 16th June – Triffid, Brisbane

Sunday, 18th June – Dark Mofo, Hobart

Tickets on sale Friday, 28th April

