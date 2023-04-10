Sleaford Mods Announce Complete Australian Tour Schedule

UK outfit Sleaford Mods have revealed all the dates on their upcoming Australian tour, which will take place throughout May and June. The band will kick things off with a show at The Gov in Adelaide on Wednesday, 31st May, before they move through Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Byron Bay, Hobart, and finish in Perth on Sunday, 11th June.

The band is set to play Sydney’s Vivid LIVE at the Opera House on Friday, 2nd June, and also Hobart’s Dark Mofo festival on Friday, 9th June. You can see the full list of dates and ticketing details below.

Sleaford Mods: ‘So Trendy’ feat. Perry Farrell

The tour is in support of their latest album, UK GRIM, which arrived in mid-March. The album, a rage-filled and sobering look at modern life in Britain, was hailed as one of the duo’s sharpest in years.

“It’s less of the kitchen-sink melodrama and more of the dumpster fire shithousery; but the more the gloom becomes normalised, the more we need a band like Mods to fight back,” NME’s Andrew Trendell wrote in his review.

The Nottingham duo were last here at the very beginning of 2020, which was their first-ever tour of the country.

Sleaford Mods Australian Tour 2023

Wednesday 31st May – The Gov, Adelaide

Friday, 2nd June – VIVID Live, Sydney Opera House, Sydney

Saturday, 3rd June – The Forum, Melbourne

Tuesday, 6th June – The Princess Theatre, Brisbane

Wednesday, 7th June – The Great Northern, Byron Bay

Friday, 9th June – Dark Mofo, Odeon Theatre, Hobart

Sunday, 11th June – Astor Theatre, Perth

