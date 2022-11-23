(Hed)P.E. Announce 2023 Australian Tour Dates

Rap-rock icons (Hed)P.E. will return down under next year for their first Australian headlining tour since 2018.

Hitting our shores in February of 2023, the genre-bending punk, rasta, soul gangsta rockers will perform five dates kicking off in Perth, before heading to Adelaide, Brisbane, Sydney and wrapping up in Melbourne.

The band is firing on all cylinders and is coming off a very heavy 2022 touring schedule across the USA and Europe, and we’re told to expect pounding riffage, solid grooves and funk-infused rhythms all laced by the flow, melody and cadence of iconic frontman, Jahred Gomes.

The band’s 2023 tour also comes in honour of the five year anniversary of local heavy concert promoters, Silverback touring.

You can catch all the details below.

(Hed)P.E. 2023 Australian Tour Dates

Tickets on sale now via Silverback Touring

Sunday, 5th February 2023 – Amplifier Bar, Perth, WA

Tuesday, 7th February 2023 – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide, SA

Thursday, 9th February – The Brightside, Brisbane QLD

Friday, 10th February – Crowbar, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, 11th February – Max Watts, Melbourne, VIC

