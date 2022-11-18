Get ready to mosh on the high seas thanks to a new punk festival setting sail across Sydney Harbour in 2023.

With punters boarding the ship at Pyrmont’s Casino Wharf on Saturday, 12th March 2023, the Sin Or Swim event has amassed a huge local lineup coheadlined by Aussie punk legends Gyroscope and Bodyjar.

WATCH: Gyroscope – ‘Baby, I’m Gettin’ Better’

Rounded out by Sydney heavy-hitters Nerdlinger and pop-punks Bellwether, the punk cruise’s maiden voyage will also feature acoustic sets from the likes of Molly & The Krells’ Blake Cateris, Vetty Vials, Diego Mora & Joe Guiton.

The brainchild of Chopdog Entertainment & Def Wolf Music, Sin Or Swim promises to become a series of nautical events bringing you some your favourite punk, rock n’ roll, ska and alternative acts from around Australia, sometimes the world, with some comedy even thrown in from time to time.

“The ocean is our oyster,” promoters said in a press statement.

Catch all the details for the debut Sin Or Swim event below.

Sin Or Swim 2023 Lineup

Gyroscope

Bodyjar

Nerdlinger

Bellwether

Blake Cateris

Vetty Vials

Diego Mora

Joe Guiton

Dates & Venues

Saturday, 12th March 2023 – Casio Wharf, Pyrmont, NSW (12pm – 4pm)

Tickets on sale from 10am, Thursday 24th November via Moshtix

Further Reading

Love Letter To A Record: Gyroscope’s Rob Nassif On Jebediah’s ‘Slightly Odway’

For Fans Of: Stand Atlantic | Introducing: Sydney’s Bellwether

Love Letter To A Record: Bellwether’s James Graham On AC/DC’s ‘Highway To Hell’