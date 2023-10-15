Here Are All the Good Things 2023 Sideshows: Limp Bizkit, Devo, Corey Taylor + More

Several artists on the lineup for the 2023 Good Things festival have announced sideshows around the country. Event headliners Limp Bizkit are among them, and so too are veteran art punks Devo, Slipknot frontperson Corey Taylor, Hermosa Beach skate punks Pennywise, Massachusetts pop rockers PVRIS and plenty more.

Limp Bizkit and Fall Out Boy will share headline duties on the 2023 Good Things festival tour. It kicks off at Melbourne’s Flemington Racecourse on Friday, 1st December before travelling to Centennial Parklands in Sydney on Saturday, 2nd December and Brisbane Showgrounds on Sunday, 3rd December. Find details of all the sideshows below.

Devo – ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’

Good Things 2023 Sideshows

Limp Bizkit

Wednesday, 29th November – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW (w/ Hanabie.)

Wednesday, 6th December – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Friday, 8th December – John Cain Arena, Melbourne VIC

Devo

The Farewell Tour Celebrating 50 Years

Sunday, 26th November – ICC Super Theatre, Sydney NSW

Wednesday, 29th November – QPAC, Brisbane QLD

Wednesday, 6th December – Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC

I Prevail

Tuesday, 28th November – Eatons Hill Hotel, Brisbane QLD (w/ The Plot in You)

Corey Taylor

Tuesday, 28th November – Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW

Wednesday, 29th November – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Pennywise

Tuesday, 5th December – The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD

Wednesday, 6th December – Coolangatta Hotel, Gold Coast QLD

Friday, 8th December – Drifters Wharf, Central Coast NSW

Saturday, 9th December – Torquay Hotel, Torquay VIC

Enter Shikari

Monday, 4th December – The Triffid, Brisbane QLD

Wednesday, 6th December – Liberty Music Hall, Sydney NSW

Behemoth

Monday, 4th December – The Triffid, Brisbane QLD

Wednesday, 6th December – Liberty Music Hall, Sydney NSW

Sepultura

Sunday, 26th November – Metropolis, Fremantle WA

Tuesday, 28th November – The Gov, Adelaide SA

Wednesday, 29th November – Max Watts, Melbourne VIC

Monday, 4th December – Princess Theatre, Brisbane QLD

Taking Back Sunday

Wednesday, 29th November – 170 Russell, Melbourne VIC

Tuesday, 5th December – Princess Theatre, Brisbane QLD

Wednesday, 6th December – Factory Theatre, Sydney NSW

PVRIS

w/ Magnolia Park & Chez

Tuesday, 28th November – Factory Theatre, Sydney NSW

Wednesday, 29th November – Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne VIC

Tuesday, 5th December – The Triffid, Brisbane QLD

Slaughter to Prevail

Tuesday, 28th November – 170 Russell, Melbourne VIC

Tuesday, 5th December – Manning Bar, Sydney NSW

Wednesday, 6th December – The Gov, Adelaide SA

While She Sleeps

w/ Bloom

Thursday, 30th November – Stay Gold, Melbourne VIC

Tuesday, 5th December – The Brightside, Brisbane QLD

Hanabie.

Tuesday, 28th November – Stay Gold, Melbourne VIC

Monday, 4th December – The Brightside, Brisbane QLD

Royal & the Serpent

Wednesday, 29th November – Crowbar, Sydney NSW

Monday, 4th December – Stay Gold, Melbourne VIC

Tickets on sale 9am local time on Friday, 20th October via Good Things

Good Things 2023

Fall Out Boy

Limp Bizkit

Devo (The Farewell Tour Celebrating 50 Years)

I Prevail

Bullet For My Valentine

Corey Taylor

Pennywise

Spiderbait

Slowly Slowly

Enter Shikari

Behemoth

Sepultura

Taking Back Sunday

PVRIS

Bloom

Boom Crash Opera

Eskimo Joe

Frenzal Rhomb

Hanabie

Jebediah

Luca Brasi

Magnolia Park

Make Them Suffer

Ocean Sleeper

Royal & The Serpent

Short Stack

Slaughter To Prevail

Stand Atlantic

Tapestry

The Plot In You

While She Sleeps

Dates & Venues

Friday, 1st December – Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne, VIC (Lic/AA)

Saturday, 2nd December – Centennial Parklands, Sydney, NSW (18+)

Sunday, 3rd December – Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane, QLD (Lic/AA)

Tickets on sale now

Further Reading

Fall Out Boy and Limp Bizkit to Headline Good Things 2023

‘Fyre’ Director Chris Smith is Making a Devo Documentary

Fall Out Boy and Hayley Williams to Feature on Taylor Swift’s ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’