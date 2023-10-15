Here Are All the Good Things 2023 Sideshows: Limp Bizkit, Devo, Corey Taylor + More

Several artists on the lineup for the 2023 Good Things festival have announced sideshows around the country. Event headliners Limp Bizkit are among them, and so too are veteran art punks Devo, Slipknot frontperson Corey Taylor, Hermosa Beach skate punks Pennywise, Massachusetts pop rockers PVRIS and plenty more.
Limp Bizkit and Fall Out Boy will share headline duties on the 2023 Good Things festival tour. It kicks off at Melbourne’s Flemington Racecourse on Friday, 1st December before travelling to Centennial Parklands in Sydney on Saturday, 2nd December and Brisbane Showgrounds on Sunday, 3rd December. Find details of all the sideshows below.
Good Things 2023 Sideshows
Limp Bizkit
- Wednesday, 29th November – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW (w/ Hanabie.)
- Wednesday, 6th December – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD
- Friday, 8th December – John Cain Arena, Melbourne VIC
Devo
The Farewell Tour Celebrating 50 Years
- Sunday, 26th November – ICC Super Theatre, Sydney NSW
- Wednesday, 29th November – QPAC, Brisbane QLD
- Wednesday, 6th December – Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC
I Prevail
- Tuesday, 28th November – Eatons Hill Hotel, Brisbane QLD (w/ The Plot in You)
Corey Taylor
- Tuesday, 28th November – Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW
- Wednesday, 29th November – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne VIC
Pennywise
- Tuesday, 5th December – The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD
- Wednesday, 6th December – Coolangatta Hotel, Gold Coast QLD
- Friday, 8th December – Drifters Wharf, Central Coast NSW
- Saturday, 9th December – Torquay Hotel, Torquay VIC
Enter Shikari
- Monday, 4th December – The Triffid, Brisbane QLD
- Wednesday, 6th December – Liberty Music Hall, Sydney NSW
Behemoth
- Monday, 4th December – The Triffid, Brisbane QLD
- Wednesday, 6th December – Liberty Music Hall, Sydney NSW
Sepultura
- Sunday, 26th November – Metropolis, Fremantle WA
- Tuesday, 28th November – The Gov, Adelaide SA
- Wednesday, 29th November – Max Watts, Melbourne VIC
- Monday, 4th December – Princess Theatre, Brisbane QLD
Taking Back Sunday
- Wednesday, 29th November – 170 Russell, Melbourne VIC
- Tuesday, 5th December – Princess Theatre, Brisbane QLD
- Wednesday, 6th December – Factory Theatre, Sydney NSW
PVRIS
w/ Magnolia Park & Chez
- Tuesday, 28th November – Factory Theatre, Sydney NSW
- Wednesday, 29th November – Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne VIC
- Tuesday, 5th December – The Triffid, Brisbane QLD
Slaughter to Prevail
- Tuesday, 28th November – 170 Russell, Melbourne VIC
- Tuesday, 5th December – Manning Bar, Sydney NSW
- Wednesday, 6th December – The Gov, Adelaide SA
While She Sleeps
w/ Bloom
- Thursday, 30th November – Stay Gold, Melbourne VIC
- Tuesday, 5th December – The Brightside, Brisbane QLD
Hanabie.
- Tuesday, 28th November – Stay Gold, Melbourne VIC
- Monday, 4th December – The Brightside, Brisbane QLD
Royal & the Serpent
- Wednesday, 29th November – Crowbar, Sydney NSW
- Monday, 4th December – Stay Gold, Melbourne VIC
Tickets on sale 9am local time on Friday, 20th October via Good Things
Good Things 2023
- Fall Out Boy
- Limp Bizkit
- Devo (The Farewell Tour Celebrating 50 Years)
- I Prevail
- Bullet For My Valentine
- Corey Taylor
- Pennywise
- Spiderbait
- Slowly Slowly
- Enter Shikari
- Behemoth
- Sepultura
- Taking Back Sunday
- PVRIS
- Bloom
- Boom Crash Opera
- Eskimo Joe
- Frenzal Rhomb
- Hanabie
- Jebediah
- Luca Brasi
- Magnolia Park
- Make Them Suffer
- Ocean Sleeper
- Royal & The Serpent
- Short Stack
- Slaughter To Prevail
- Stand Atlantic
- Tapestry
- The Plot In You
- While She Sleeps
Dates & Venues
- Friday, 1st December – Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne, VIC (Lic/AA)
- Saturday, 2nd December – Centennial Parklands, Sydney, NSW (18+)
- Sunday, 3rd December – Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane, QLD (Lic/AA)
Tickets on sale now
